StockNews.com Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “Buy”

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 33,473 shares of company stock worth $400,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 162,640 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.