StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.85% of StoneCo worth $113,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.