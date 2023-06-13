Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
