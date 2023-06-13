Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.