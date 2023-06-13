Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

