Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

