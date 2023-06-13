SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & The Competition Critical Review

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -93.72 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 7.79

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 585 864 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.74%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

