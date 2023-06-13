Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $15,258,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $270.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

