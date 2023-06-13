Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,419,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 278,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,461,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.