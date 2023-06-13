Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.61.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
