Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Decreased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 776,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,831,000 after buying an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,745,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $107.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

