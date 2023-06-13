Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3597 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $107.39. The company has a market capitalization of $555.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

