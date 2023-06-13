Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,115,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 2,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 380,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 245,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 112,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

