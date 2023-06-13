Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $76,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THWWW opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Featured Stories

