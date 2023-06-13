TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) versus HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Head to Head Analysis

TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechnoPro and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HireQuest $30.95 million 12.14 $12.46 million $1.06 25.51

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than TechnoPro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A HireQuest 39.63% 24.50% 14.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TechnoPro and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TechnoPro and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnoPro 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00

HireQuest has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given HireQuest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than TechnoPro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HireQuest beats TechnoPro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical. It also offers technical services in the fields of construction, civil engineering, and facilities comprising construction management of buildings, civil engineering projects, facilities, etc.; measurement, surveying, and 3D data creation using drones; strength and failure diagnosis of infrastructure and buildings in narrow, dark, and dangerous places using drones; use of digital technology, such as BIM/CIM; and seismic surveying, as well as production plant and architecture construction services. In addition, the company engages in offshore development; specialized placement business for engineers; search-based executive search business; assessment, inspection, design, and supervision of buildings; and software development. Further, it provides technical staffing; employment services for people with disabilities; education and training services in technical areas; recruitment process outsourcing; and engineering consultancy and offshore development services. The company was formerly known as Prompt Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, retail industries, as well as dental practices. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019.HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

