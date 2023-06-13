Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,564 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

