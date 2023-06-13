Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.