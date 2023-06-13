Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tempo Automation Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of TMPOW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Tempo Automation has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Tempo Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.