Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

