Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TENX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.