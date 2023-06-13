Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) by 278.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465,474 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 14.66% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,950 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter.

TNYA stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

