TeraWulf Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

TeraWulf Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

WULF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.