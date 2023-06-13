Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ternium by 793.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $37,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

