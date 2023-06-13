Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $564.64 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $564.64 million and $72.51 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,194,982,970 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,606,922,573 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

