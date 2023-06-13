Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

