Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
