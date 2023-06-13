The Coca-Cola Company (KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 3rd

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.