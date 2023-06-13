The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

