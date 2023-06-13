The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.