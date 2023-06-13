The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.