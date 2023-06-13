The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.