The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on June 30th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $110.77 and a 1 year high of $149.64.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

