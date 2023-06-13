The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

HD opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

