The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.