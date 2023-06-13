The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

