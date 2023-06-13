The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,289,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,264,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 183,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

