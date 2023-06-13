The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.