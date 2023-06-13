TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 75.6% in May

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TMCWW stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.