TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TMTCU opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. TMT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

