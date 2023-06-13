TNC Coin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $619.67 million and approximately $52,812.48 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

