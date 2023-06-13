TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to $64.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
