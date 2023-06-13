TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to $64.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

