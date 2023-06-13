Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

