Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.20, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

