Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.20, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

