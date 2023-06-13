Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,090.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.64).

Several research firms have commented on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 873.20 ($10.93) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 920.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 954.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travis Perkins Company Profile

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,835.99). 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

