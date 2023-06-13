Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treasure Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Treasure Global during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGL stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Treasure Global has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

Featured Stories

