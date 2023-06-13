Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,574 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trip.com Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

