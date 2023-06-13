Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $23.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 418.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,679 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.5 %

About Tripadvisor

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.