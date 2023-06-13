Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFINP opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

