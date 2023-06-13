Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 123.32% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

