Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 70,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 88,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

