TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Down 60.2% in May

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $23,053,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. TXO Partners has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Featured Articles

