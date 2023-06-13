TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXO opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXO. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

