U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 253,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

U Power Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of UCAR stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. U Power has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

