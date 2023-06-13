U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USGO opened at $11.72 on Monday. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 74,409 shares of company stock worth $830,867 in the last quarter.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

